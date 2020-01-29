A police dog took just two minutes to reunite a frantic husband with his wedding ring - after the man threw it away following an argument with his wife.

Police dog sniffs out wedding ring man threw away during argument with his wife

West Midlands Police said German Shepherd Odin quickly sniffed out the lost item after his handler spotted two men using a torch to search a patch of grass in Harborne, Birmingham, at 2am on Saturday.

Dog-handler Pc Carl Woodall said: "Apparently the man pulled the ring off and threw it in a momentary loss of temper, but very quickly regretted his actions and was desperate to find it.

"Our dogs are trained to sniff out human scent. The men said they'd been looking for quite some time and the ring was quite small, so I wasn't confident there'd be enough scent for Odin.

"But he proved me wrong and indicated by the ring in a matter of seconds. It was in grass a couple of inches long."

Pc Woodall added: "It was pitch black. They could have spent all night and still not found it.

"Odin got a pat and thanks all round. It's nice to be nice and I was back on patrol in less than five minutes."

PA Media