Police chief apologises to families of Ripper victims

The West Yorkshire police force has apologised to the families of Peter Sutcliffe's victims for the "language, tone and terminology" used by senior officers during their investigation into the killings.

Chief Constable John Robins issued the "heartfelt" apology, shortly after Sutcliffe's death - from Covid - was announced on Friday.

In 1981, Sutcliffe, dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper by the press at the time, was convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980.

Media coverage and public outrage was coloured by the notion Sutcliffe's murder victims who were sex workers were more to blame than those who were not - with campaigners arguing the police's disregard for sex workers' lives effectively enabled Sutcliffe to continue with his murder spree.

During Sutcliffe's trial, Michael Havers, the prosecutor who was attorney general at the time, said: "Some were prostitutes but perhaps the saddest part of the case is that some were not. The last six attacks were on totally respectable women."

Richard McCann, whose mother Wilma was murdered by the Yorkshire Ripper in 1975, had called for an apology, saying that officers had described 16-year-old Jayne MacDonald as Sutcliffe's first "innocent" victim, following her death in 1977.

Mr McCann, who was just five years old when his mother was murdered, said he wanted her to "be remembered as the mother of four children, the daughter of her parents. She was a family woman who, through no fault of her own, was going through adversity and made some bad decisions, some risky decisions. She paid for those decisions with her life."

Mr McCann said he had contacted the killer's brother Carl to give "his condolences" after learning he had died.

He told the BBC: "I was convinced as a child, having had no therapy of any description, that the Ripper was out there and that he was going to kill me.

"It really affected me. I was ashamed of being associated with Sutcliffe and all his crimes and, possibly, to do with the way that lots of people in society looked down, and the police and some of the media, describing some of the women as innocent and some not so innocent.

"I'm sorry to harp on about this but I've had to live with that shame for all these years. There's only one person that should have felt any shame - although I doubt that he did - and that was Peter Sutcliffe."

Speaking on behalf of West Yorkshire Police, Mr Robins said: "I apologise for the additional distress and anxiety caused to all relatives by the language, tone and terminology used by senior officers at the time in relation to Peter Sutcliffe's victims. Such language and attitudes may have reflected wider societal attitudes of the day, but it was as wrong then as it is now."

Sutcliffe - who dodged authorities for years - died in hospital on Friday at the age of 74. Following his death, up to £3,000 of his basic funeral expenses may now have to be covered by the UK prison service, unless alternative arrangements are made by his family.

Prisons "must offer" to pay a contribution towards "reasonable" funeral expenses for inmates who die in custody. Reasonable expenses include the cost of a coffin, burial or cremation, hearse, and funeral fees. The money cannot be used to pay for a headstone, flowers, wake or an obituary notice.

Sunday Independent