Wednesday 17 October 2018

Police carry out controlled explosion on 'suspicious package' near British parliament

Armed and motorcycle police officers stand next to the Houses of Parliament after an area of the Victoria Embankment was cordoned off, in London, Britain, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Alistair Smout and Hannah McKay

Police in the UK cordoned off roads near parliament on Wednesday after a suspect package sparked a brief security alert.

The incident happened around Embankment Gardens near the Ministry of Defence, to the north of the Houses of Parliament.

"A controlled explosion was carried out. The incident has been stood down and the package has been deemed non-suspicious," a police spokeswoman said later.

