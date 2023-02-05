| 7°C Dublin

Police called as crowd gathers outside paedophile Gary Glitter’s bail hostel

The protesters outside the hostel, which is located in a residential area, reportedly shouted demands for him to be removed from the area

Gary Glitter was freed from prison on Friday (Met Police/PA) Expand

Ben Mitchell

Police were called out to a disturbance at the bail hostel where paedophile pop star Gary Glitter is staying following his release from prison.

A crowd of people is understood to have gathered outside the property in Hampshire on Saturday after the disgraced glam rock singer was freed the day before. He had served half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes.

