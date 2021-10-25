Police arrest teenager after wine bottle attack on London tube

Police have arrested a young woman after a wine bottle was smashed over another woman’s head on the London Underground.

At around 12:30 am on Thursday, June 17 the victim, who was travelling alone on the Northern Line on the Tube, was sitting opposite two teenagers who allegedly accused her of staring at them before they attacked her.

The woman was left shaken after the attack and suffered a deep cut to the side of her forehead.

The two suspects were later spotted getting off the train at Golders Green Underground station.

A BTP spokesperson said: ‘The victim was travelling home on the service when two women sat opposite her accused her of staring at them.

“They then became aggressive towards her before one of the women approached the victim and hit her on the head with the wine bottle she was carrying.

“The victim sustained a deep cut to the side of her forehead as a result of the attack.

“The two women got off the Tube at Golders Green Underground station.”

The BTP spokesperson said in a further statement that they have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

They said in a statement to Independent.ie: “A 17-year-old was arrested in connection and another 17-year-old has been identified in connection and will be helping police with enquiries. We are not looking for anyone else in connection.”

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2100043618.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.