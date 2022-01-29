Police are shocked to discover man drove without any insurance or a licence for more than 70 years

A driver born in 1938 told police he had been on the road without a licence since the age of 12.

The motorist, who was stopped near a Tesco Extra in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, had not had a licenc

On Facebook, the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police team said the unnamed driver, in his 80s, had never had a collision.

“We can’t quite believe what happened … as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed up that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was 12 (yes, TWELVE) years old … and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police,” the force wrote.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured.

“Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order … because it will catch up with you … one day.”

The revelation comes as Nottinghamshire police recorded a 7pc drop in crime in the year to September 2021.

According to most recent figures from Britain’s Office for National Statistics, the decrease was far greater than the national average of 1pc. (© Independent News Service)