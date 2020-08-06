The Metropolitan Police appealed the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to hand television star Caroline Flack a caution for assaulting her boyfriend because a senior officer believed the Love Island host had not clearly admitted responsibility, her inquest heard.
Police attended Flack’s home in December when her boyfriend Lewis Burton, said to be bleeding profusely from a cut to his head, phoned emergency services saying Flack was trying to kill him.
The CPS reviewed its original decision following the Met’s interference and subsequently pressed ahead with an assault charge.
The inquest heard Flack was found naked and covered in blood with a self-imposed cut to her wrist when police arrived on the scene, and told officers: “I hit him (Mr Burton), he was cheating on me.”
Dr Jonathan Garabette, a consultant psychiatrist who treated Flack, described how she suffered a deterioration of her mental state in December 2019 and said he had concerns regarding the likely impact of the ongoing court case.
Prosecutor Lisa Ramsarran said the CPS looked at Flack’s mental health when the case was first reviewed, including evidence that the television personality self-harmed at the crime scene when she allegedly assaulted Mr Burton.
However, it was decided to be in the public interest to authorise a charge of assault by beating, particularly considering the domestic violence allegation.
Boyfriend Mr Burton said he did not support the charge, and said Flack “was not in a good place emotionally”.
The inquest also heard an allegation from Flack’s mother that a photograph from the scene which had upset Flack when it was published in the press was passed by Mr Burton to a former partner, who subsequently leaked it.
No members of Flack’s friends and family were present for the two-day hearing. Flack’s mother, twin sister, and two close friends joined the hearing via video link, although Mr Burton was absent.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247