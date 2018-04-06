News Britain

Friday 6 April 2018

Poisoned former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition

Sergei Skripal
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and has responded well to treatment after a nerve agent attack last month, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Christine Blanshard, Medical Director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

