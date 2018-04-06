Poisoned former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition

Independent.ie

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and has responded well to treatment after a nerve agent attack last month, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

