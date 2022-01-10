‘Pointless’ – Liz Truss criticised over threats ahead of vital Brexit talks

British foreign secretary Liz Truss is due to meet EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic in England this week. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been criticised for “pointless threats” ahead of her first meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Tory hardliner Ms Truss, who is seen as harbouring leadership ambitions, stressed her preparedness to invoke Article 16, potentially causing chaos and the failure of the entire Brexit deal.

Constant threats to invoke Article 16 were “pointless”, said Fine Gael’s European Affairs spokesperson, Neale Richmond.

“Ultimately the protocol is something this British government negotiated, ratified and campaigned on in a general election. It is not a foreign construct or a handy distraction to misuse for domestic political gain,” he added.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss said she was “willing” to invoke Article 16 if necessary.

She said it was her priority to resolve the “unintended consequences” created by the protocol in order to maintain peace in Northern Ireland.

“When I see Maros Sefcovic for our first face-to-face talks, I’ll be putting forward our constructive proposals to resolve the situation.”

She cited issues such as bureaucracy on sending parcels between Northern Ireland and Britain and problems in procuring kosher food.

“I am prepared to work night and day to negotiate a solution, but let me be clear: I will not sign up to anything which sees the people of Northern Ireland unable to benefit from the same decisions on taxation and spending as the rest of the UK, or which still sees goods moving within our own country being subject to checks.

“My priority is to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland. I want a negotiated solution, but if we have to use legitimate provisions including Article 16, then I am willing to do that.”

Ms Truss said she will make new demands to Mr Sefcovic during their first in-person talks in England on Thursday.

Invoking Article 16 would suspend parts of the treaty designed to prevent a hard border with the Republic and throw relations into chaos.

The EU Ambassador to the UK, Joao Vale de Almeida, told Sky News: “We’ve heard this before, so we’re not surprised. We are not too impressed.

“We are eager to reconnect but we are even more eager to find compromises because we need to move on. It’s been too long.”

Last week, Mr Sefcovic warned that “the foundation of the entire deal” would be jeopardised if Ms Truss were to make the drastic step of invoking Article 16.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol was the most complicated part of the Brexit negotiations, and it is the foundation of the entire deal,” he told German newspaper Der Spiegel.

“Without the protocol, the whole system will collapse.”

An Irish Government spokesman last night said the EU had presented practical measures on the protocol which would make “a real difference” to people and businesses in Northern Ireland

“The best outcome for all involved is a durable solution that addresses the practical issues faced in the North.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed Ms Truss’s pledge to invoke Article 16 if agreement cannot be reached with the EU.

“She is right that unionists do not consent to the protocol and we need the (UK) government to follow through on their commitment to safeguard the union and protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also welcomed Ms Truss’s latest comments, calling them a “way forward in dealing with trade issues with the EU”.