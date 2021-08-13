Plymouth shooting: Everything we know so far

Undated screengrab of Jake Davison, taken from a video posted on Youtube, who has been named in reports as the suspect in the shooting in the Keyham area of Plymouth where five people and the suspected gunman have died. Jake Davison/PA Wire

Five people and the gunman died after a shooting in Plymouth on Thursday evening.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– The atrocity was carried out by a man named by Devon and Cornwall Police as Jake Davison, 22.

– A three-year-old girl was among his victims during the six-minute incident in Keyham, Plymouth.

– His first victim was a 51-year-old woman, who was known to him, with police saying they had a familial relationship.

– He then left the unnamed address and shot the girl and her 43-year-old male relative in Biddick Drive.

Read More

– Two further victims were a man, 59, shot in parkland nearby, and a woman, 66, killed at Henderson Place.

– He then turned the gun on himself, before police could intervene. None of his victims have been identified by police.

– In between, Davison shot at a man, 33, and a woman, 53, who survived. They remain in hospital being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

– Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been “shocked at what was unfolding before them”.

– A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

– Davison had a firearms licence, and police do not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far-right organisation.

– The crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

– Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and previously said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

– UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

– UK Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”