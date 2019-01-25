Sobbing after the active search for her brother was halted, the sister of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala urged authorities yesterday not to give up trying to find the remains of his plane that disappeared from radar over the English Channel.

'Please don't stop - they are alive,' says footballer's sister as search for missing plane ends

Authorities said the chances of survival were "extremely remote" for Sala and pilot David Ibbotson after a three-day air and sea operation, covering 4,400km-sq near the Channel Islands, failed to locate the aircraft or the two men on board.

The plane was flying from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, where the 28-year-old Sala was due to start playing for the Welsh capital's Premier League club.

"I know that they're alive and they're well, and they're looking for us," the player's sister, Romina Sala, said in Cardiff.

"Please, please, I'm asking you - don't stop searching. They're alive."

Sala spoke about 30 minutes after Guernsey harbour master Capt David Barker announced they had "taken the difficult decision to end the search" while asking ships and aircraft to continue looking for parts of the light aircraft.

"The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote," Mr Barker said.

The plane was last known to be flying near Hurd's Deep, an underwater valley which has a depth of more than 100 meters. "Finding anything in that depth of water is going to be extremely difficult," Mr Barker said. "But we can't say conclusively if the plane is on the seabed."

Sala's transfer was completed only last week, with Cardiff agreeing to a club-record fee reported to be £15m (€17m). The club described yesterday's latest developments as a "time of immeasurable sadness".

"We were looking forward to providing Emiliano with the next step in his life and career," Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said. "Those who met Emiliano described a good-natured and humble young man who was eager to impress in the Premier League. The response from the football community has been truly touching and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support."

The Piper PA-46 aircraft was arranged by Sala's representatives to take him to south Wales after saying goodbye to his former teammates in Nantes, according to agent Mark McKay.

"Emiliano is a fighter. I know he has not given up," Romina Sala said. "We don't have any certainty of anything. Nothing has been found."

Mr Barker said: "I have taken the decision to terminate our search and that decision has been difficult, as you can imagine, not least because there are a huge number of people both here in the UK and in France who have been involved in the search over the last three days, all of whom including myself had hoped for a positive outcome," he said.

"I understand that Emiliano Sala's family are not content with the decision to stop the search and I fully understand that.

"There has been over 24 hours of continuous searching, with 80 hours combined flying time across three planes and five helicopters. The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote," he said.

