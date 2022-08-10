Pint-sized pooches prove top dogs with men looking for love

IT IS a tactic that has long been employed on dating apps, but now academics have found that a cute little dog really may help men win the affections of women.

When a man is walking a small dog he is seen as less intimidating than when alone, a study has found, with women feeling safer, calmer and more in control.

Scientists from the University of Jaen in southern Spain recruited 300 women and showed them various photos of men and women either on their own, or with a small or medium-sized dog.

While big dogs have been shown earlier to foster feelings of fear in people, the researchers wanted to see if there was a difference between small and medium-sized canines and if their lack of bulk helped put people at ease.

The team recruited a male and female actor, as well as borrowing a wire-haired dachshund and a Portuguese podengo-like mixed-breed to be the small and medium-sized dogs, respectively. These breeds were picked because they were relatively uncommon, and there are little to no preconceptions or biases against them.

It was just the one person with or without a dog in any picture, with the animal on a lead and the human’s face pixelated.

“The dogs were adults, that is, dogs that did not have features directly related to puppyhood,” the researchers write in their study, published in the Journal of Veterinary Behaviour.

The women were asked to imagine they were alone and the person, with or without a dog, in the photo was walking towards them.

For each image, they rated how they felt about the situation and responses showed that a dog made them feel more comfortable, and this link was stronger in smaller dogs than medium ones.

“When actors were accompanied by medium or small-sized dogs, they elicited more positive reactions than when they were alone,” the scientists say.

“Specifically, participants felt more positive (ie, more valence), more in control (ie, more dominance), calmer (ie, less arousal), and safer when they observed urban public scenes containing a dog.

“Our results are significant as they show that dog presence (regardless of dog size) affects emotional reactivity and sense of safety,” they add.

The male actor was 39 years old, 163cm tall and weighed about 65kg, but the findings will likely apply to all men, big as well as small.

This is good news for large men who love small dogs, making the most intimidating gent appear more approachable, even the hulking figures of Hafthor Bjornsson, “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones and action hero and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Mr Bjornsson is famously besotted with his pint-sized pet Pomeranian, while Mr Johnson has a French bulldog

The study also looked at if the environment in which the human and dog was pictured affected how they were viewed, and how much of an impact the dog had. For example, how would a woman feel when seeing a man and his dog in an “aversive” setting, such as urban streets, compared to a more positive setting, like a leafy suburb?

They found that the benefit of having a dog was larger when the surrounding environment was deemed to be more intimidating.

