‘Pinocchio PM’ Johnson faces further calls to quit during Commons grilling

British prime minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons yesterday. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Boris Johnson was branded a “Pinocchio prime minister” as he faced renewed calls to quit over the Downing Street Partygate scandals.

The Tory leader told the House of Commons he “bitterly regrets” receiving a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) from police investigating claims of coronavirus lockdown breaches at No 10.

MPs will get the chance today to vote and decide if Mr Johnson should be investigated further by a parliamentary committee over whether he misled parliament about his assurances that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street.

Scottish National Party MP Richard Thomson told Prime Minister’s Questions: “The prime minister’s fundamental political problem at the moment isn’t about parties or fixed-penalty notices or cake.

“It is about the lack of trust, integrity and credibility at the heart of government which he himself now personifies.

“When is the prime minister going to realise that people don’t want to hear any more glib, half-hearted non-apologies or hear him witter on about getting on with the job? They just want this Pinocchio prime minister to pack his bags and go.”

Mr Johnson began to answer the question, but Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle called on Mr Thomson to withdraw the remark and “be more moderate” in his language.

Mr Johnson replied: “The answer is we are going to get on with the job – it would be nice to hear an ounce of sense from the Scottish Nationalist Party or some competent government.”

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts also asked Mr Johnson whether he will support a “lying in politics bill”.

She said: “Plaid Cymru have been calling for 15 years for a law to ban politicians from being wilfully misleading. New polling by Compassion in Politics shows that 73pc of people support such a law. Will the prime minister support a lying in politics bill?”

Mr Johnson replied: “It is well-known that the rules of this House demand that we tell the truth in this House and that’s what we try to do.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer started PMQs by asking Mr Johnson if he accepted he broke the law.

Mr Johnson replied: “Yes, Mr Speaker, I’ve been clear that I humbly accept what the police have said, I paid the fixed-penalty notice, and what I think the country and what I think the whole House would rather do is get on with the things for which we were elected, deliver on our promises to the British people.”

Mr Starmer listed people who had resigned after breaking the rules, including Tory former health secretary Matt Hancock.

He asked: “Why does the prime minister think everybody else’s actions have consequences except his own?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I think he is in some kind of Doctor Who time warp. We had this conversation yesterday, Mr Speaker, and I have explained why I bitterly regret receiving an FPN and I apologised to the House.”