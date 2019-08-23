Pilot grounded after reportedly telling friends he was suicidal

An easyJet pilot has been grounded after reportedly telling friends he was suicidal.

He was stood down by the airline after it was alerted to messages he sent to a WhatsApp group stating he was "probably going to kill myself", according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported he has since told bosses he is not suicidal.

Concerns about the mental health of flight crew have been raised since a Germanwings airliner was deliberately flown into a mountain by co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in March 2015, killing all 150 people on board.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the pilot was stood down from flying several days ago, in line with our procedures, while we investigate. We have offered support in the meantime.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline's highest priority."

She added: "We offer support through an employee assistance programme, pilot peer support programme and we have a full occupational health provision across our UK and European network.

"We always take steps to ensure that easyJet's pilots are fully fit to operate.

"All pilots are licensed under aviation regulators and as part of this are subject to extensive regular medical assessments which include mental health assessments."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

PA Media