Pilgrims cleanse the spirit... and the littered Camino

In ancient times pilgrims walked the Camino de Santiago to purify their souls, with the long and winding road ending where the remains of the apostle St James are said to be buried in the city of Santiago de Compostela.

But now their modern counterparts are being asked to take on a more practical form of cleansing: picking up litter from the side of the route.

Discarded cigarette ends, food wrappers and Covid face masks along the trail form part of a modern-day problem that conservationists have labelled “littered nature”.

SEO/BirdLife and Ecoembes, two Spanish NGOs that are involved in conservation, are encouraging pilgrims along two parts of the route to join them in removing the discarded rubbish of careless wanderers.

Walkers are given bags and asked to join volunteers along the Camino Ingles, from A Coruna to the route’s end in Santiago de Compostela, in northern Spain, and the Via de la Plata, from Seville in southern Spain or Portugal to the end of the pilgrimage.

In 2019, more than 347,000 people made the pilgrimage.

“Our Spanish word basuraleza – ‘littered nature’ – is one we made up to describe the way nature is increasingly becoming contaminated by rubbish,” Gustavo Ferreiro, of SEO/BirdLife, said.

“This project is designed to make people more conscious of this problem.”

Research has shown young people are less concerned about leaving litter in the countryside, according to Proyecto Libera, which organises schemes across Spain to encourage people not to leave rubbish.

“We have an international problem because we are producing too much of everything and we don’t have a culture of recycling or reusing things,” said Manuel Muniz, co-ordinator of Proyecto Libera.

However, he added that, in general, people from northern European countries were more conscientious about picking up rubbish or avoided littering, which he said Spain needs to catch up on. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

