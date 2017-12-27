Piers Morgan has revealed how an eagle-eyed viewer helped save him from cancer after noticing something unusual about his appearance.

Piers Morgan 'saved' from cancer after viewer noticed something unusual about his appearance

The Good Morning Britain host was contacted by a melanoma expert who spotted an alarming blemish on his chest while watching the ITV documentary Serial Killer with Piers Morgan in November.

Concerned, Morgan quickly went to get the blemish checked and was told that, if left unchecked, it could have turned cancerous. The 52-year-old presenter said that Gillian Nuttall, founder of Melanoma UK, emailed him after a mark just above his open-neck shirt caught her attention.

“Piers, at the risk of sounding like a lunatic, I’m just watching your programme and there’s a blemish on your chest. Have you had it checked?” she wrote. After visiting a healthcare professional, Morgan explained that a top dermatologist took one look at the mark and immediately removed it.

“Much further delay, he informed me, and it might well have turned cancerous. “Give that lady a gold star,” Morgan said.

“Thanks, Gillian. Oh the irony of a serial killer inadvertently helping to save my life. Merry Christmas!” Since then, Nuttall has taken to social media to explain how the events unfolded.

“He was interviewing a serial killer and I watched it – he had an open neck shirt on and it caught my eye,” she wrote.

“I stopped the TV and looked closely – it really bothered me so as I’d got his email, just thought ‘quick shove in the right direction won’t harm’.”

Nuttall founded Melanoma UK in 2007, which supports patients who have been diagnosed with the deadly form of skin cancer that’s commonly detected when a mole appears on the body.

Independent News Service