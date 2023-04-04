| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Pictured: Couple who tried to smuggle €248k in crime cash to Italy during lockdown

They initially declared that they had £5,000 (€5,600) with them in the car, which they told officers was to pay for dental treatment while in Italy

Ardian Sharra and Valbona Laloshi. Photo: National Crime Agency Expand

Close

Ardian Sharra and Valbona Laloshi. Photo: National Crime Agency

Ardian Sharra and Valbona Laloshi. Photo: National Crime Agency

Ardian Sharra and Valbona Laloshi. Photo: National Crime Agency

Neasa Cumiskey

A couple have been convicted of money laundering after attempting to smuggle more than £200,000 (€248,500) out of the UK during the height of the pandemic.

Ardian Sharra (51) and Valbona Laloshi (41), from Tring in Hertfordshire, England, were the subjects of a National Crime Agency investigation after their car was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone, Kent, in May 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy