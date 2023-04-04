| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Pictured: Brother of presenter Phillip Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old boy

Timothy Schofield, who was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years. Photo: PA Wire Expand
Phillip Schofield Expand

Close

Timothy Schofield, who was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years. Photo: PA Wire

Timothy Schofield, who was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years. Photo: PA Wire

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield

/

Timothy Schofield, who was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years. Photo: PA Wire

Ellie Ng and Rod Minchin

The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years.

Timothy Schofield was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child, following a trial at Exeter Crown Court.

Most Watched

Privacy