Phone held to ear of girl who died after allergic reaction to Pret a Manger so her mother could say goodbye, inquest hears

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, collapsed on a British Airways flight from London to Nice after eating the snack, purchased from Pret a Manger at Heathrow Airport's Terminal Five.

She had been travelling with her father and best friend for a four-day break at the start of what should have been "the best summer ever" when she stopped to buy the artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette.

Unknown to the group, the sandwich dough contained sesame seed, a detail not mentioned on its packaging, according to her father, Nadim Ednan-Laperouse.

"Natasha told me she had found a baguette that contained all the ingredients she loved and could eat," he said in a statement read out on the first day of her inquest at West London Coroner's Court.

The label gave "no indication or mention that sesame seeds were present", he said, adding: "Natasha and I relied on food information and saw no need to ask Pret counter staff if any other information was needed."

Shortly after boarding the plane, on July 17 2016, Natasha felt her throat growing itchy and took some piriton.

Around 20 minutes into the flight, she complained it was getting worse and her father noticed her neck looked red, as if she had been rubbing it.

Shortly afterwards she returned from the lavatory with vicious red hives on her midriff "like a jellyfish sting", the inquest heard.

Her father said: "[She told me] 'Daddy, I'm not feeling well' and she lifted up her top and displayed these red welts like lacerations which I had not seen before, but I understood something unbelievable was going on."

Natasha was rushed to the cabin's lavatory, where her father applied a first epipen jab, followed by another when her symptoms did not abate.

"Natasha said that she still couldn't breathe and desperately looked at me, she said 'Daddy, help me, I can't breathe,’” Mr Ednan-Laperouse said.

She soon lost consciousness and cabin staff were aided by a recently qualified junior doctor in applying CPR for the remainder of the journey before being rushed to a Nice hospital.

Her father recalled being "totally focused on saving her life" and "begging her to fight and live".

As hope began to fade that Natasha would survive, Mr Ednan-Laperouse put a phone to her ear so her mother and brother could say goodbye.

Her mother Tanya wiped her eyes as she listened to the statement in court.

"The pain and agony of the call was beyond anything I have known," the statement said of the moment Mr Ednan-Laperouse broke the news to Natasha's mother.

He continued: "These calls I had to make were the worst of my life. Each of them was completely overwhelmed, distressed and shocked."

The Pret a Manger branch which sold a baguette linked to the death of a teenager was found without allergy information on display the following year, the inquest heard.

The coroner was told that Pret usually has transparent stickers with white text stuck to its fridges, outlining allergy information.

The family's lawyer, Jeremy Hyam QC, suggested these had not been in place in July 2016, when he questioned the general manager of the branch at the time, Abdoulaye-Djouma Diallo.

Speaking before the inquest opened, a Pret spokesman said: “We were deeply saddened to hear about Natasha’s tragic death, and our heartfelt thoughts are with her family and friends.

"We take food allergies and how allergen information is provided to our customers extremely seriously. We will to do all we can to assist the inquest.”

The hearing is due to last until Friday.

Telegraph.co.uk