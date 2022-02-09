Phone central to Coleen Rooney’s leak claims against Rebekah Vardy ‘accidentally dropped in North Sea’

Rebekah Vardy’s assistant has failed to hand over a mobile phone as evidence in the ongoing legal battle with Coleen Rooney because her device was accidentally “dropped overboard into the North Sea”, the High Court has heard.

The two footballers’ wives have been locked in a libel dispute since 2019 when Ms Rooney accused Ms Vardy of leaking details of her private life to the tabloid press.

In the latest round of the case nicknamed “Wagatha Christie” on account of Ms Rooney’s detective work in trying to identify who leaked details about her, the UK High Court was shown text messages between Ms Vardy and her “sidekick” PR adviser, Caroline Watt.

The string of new messages include Ms Watt admitting “it was me” who leaked a story about Ms Rooney to the press, and Ms Vardy declaring “that’s war” after being accused of sharing details of Ms Rooney’s private life with the media.

David Sherborne, for Ms Rooney, told the court that further disclosure of messages is being sought by his client but that a “series of unfortunate events” had occurred.

“Regrettably, Ms Watt’s phone was apparently ‘dropped overboard’ into the North Sea shortly after disclosure of her mobile phone was specifically ordered by the court,” he said.

“[It was] most unfortunate, because it was only a short time after the court ordered that the phone should be specifically searched,” he added.

The court was told that the “accident” took place in August 2021, shortly after the last hearing in the case, after a boat Ms Watt was on hit a wave. Ms Watt said she regularly deletes WhatsApp messages and the exchanges that were being hunted for would already have been wiped.

The court heard how other evidence was also missing. Mr Sherborne said: “Coincidentally, around the same time, all media files from Ms Vardy’s WhatsApp conversation with Ms Watt also bizarrely disappeared (and from all back-ups), whilst apparently in the process of exporting it to her solicitors.”

The dispute between the two women began in October 2019, when Ms Rooney accused Ms Vardy of sharing fake stories that she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun, telling her thousands of followers: “It’s ........... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Yesterday, the court was shown messages sent in January 2019 which involve Ms Vardy telling Ms Watt that she “would love to leak those stories” about a post on Ms Rooney’s private Instagram concerning damage to her car.

Two days later, an article appeared in The Sun about the car crash, prompting Ms Rooney to express disappointment that someone who was trusted to follow her account was leaking stories to the media.

“It’s sad to think someone who I have accepted to follow me is betraying me for either money or to keep a relationship with the press,” Ms Rooney wrote on Twitter on January 27, 2019.

Later that day, Ms Vardy sent a message to her PR aide asking if she had seen Ms Rooney’s post. Ms Watt replied: “Such a victim. Poor Coleen… and it wasn’t someone she trusted. It was me”, followed by a laughing face emoji.

Mr Sherborne said: “What we say is that the inference to be drawn from that is that Ms Vardy knew perfectly well what she was doing, and was behind it and was encouraging it.”

He added in written arguments that this “conspicuously elicits neither surprise, contradiction or criticism from Ms Vardy, who was plainly aware and approved of this leak”.

At the hearing yesterday, Mr Sherborne said Ms Rooney had brought a claim against Ms Watt for misuse of private information, which Ms Watt denies.

The barrister later claimed Ms Vardy had “animosity” towards Ms Rooney which showed “clear motivation for Ms Vardy to leak private information about Ms Rooney to the newspaper, with repeated bad-mouthing of her in a way which is clearly consistent with and linked to the desire to leak private information about her”.

In other WhatsApp messages, the court heard, Ms Vardy referred to Ms Rooney as a “nasty bitch” and “such a d**k”.

Mr Sherborne later said in written arguments that a plan was “hatched” between Ms Vardy and Ms Watt over the leaks, which the barrister described as a “classic smoking gun”.

Yesterday, Ms Rooney’s lawyers applied for further data, including from Ms Watt and Ms Vardy’s messages.

Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Ms Vardy, said the denied allegations have caused her “huge damage and distress”. In written arguments, the barrister said the message information disclosed “provides no evidence that the claimant leaked the three fake posts”.

He added that Ms Rooney “relies upon selective and incomplete WhatsApp exchanges...conveniently ignoring the messages which demonstrate beyond doubt that the claimant was not responsible for leaking the defendant’s private information to The Sun”.

In further WhatsApp messages between her and Ms Watt, Ms Vardy said she had supported Ms Rooney and suggested it was Ms Rooney’s own PR who had leaked stories.

“What a joke! All I’ve ever been is nice to her though! Even when Wayne was being a c*** x,” Ms Vardy wrote.

She later added: “Bet it’s their PR again has to be x... I really can’t see anyone being that arsed with selling stories on her.”

Hugh Tomlinson, counsel for Ms Vardy, said the denied allegations have caused her “huge damage and distress” and that Ms Rooney “relies upon selective and incomplete WhatsApp exchanges”.

A full libel trial is scheduled to begin in May after the women failed to agree a settlement out of court.

This week’s pre-trial hearing before Judge Karen Steyn is expected to conclude today.