Phillip Schofield welcomes guilty verdict in case of brother accused of sex abuse of boy saying ‘I no longer have a brother’

Timothy Schofield, the brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield, covers his head outside Exeter Crown Court. Photo: Matt Keeble/PA Expand

Timothy Schofield, the brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield, covers his head outside Exeter Crown Court. Photo: Matt Keeble/PA

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has welcomed the guilty verdicts in the case of his brother Timothy for sexually abusing a teenage boy, saying: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother”.

Timothy Schofield (54) was today found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years.

