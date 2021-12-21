Petition to pardon thousands accused of witchcraft – 300 years after they were executed

The three witches from Shakespeare's 'Macbeth'. Now a campaign group has presented a petition to the Scottish government calling for the pardon of women who were accused of witchcraft in the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries. Image: Wellcome

Scotland could be set to posthumously pardon thousands of women who were accused of being witches and subsequently executed between the 16th and 18th centuries.

Under the Witchcraft Act of 1563, an estimated 4,000 people – 84pc of whom were women – were tried as witches between then and 1736, and more than half of them were executed.

Campaign group Witches of Scotland presented a petition signed by more than 3,000 people to the Scottish government calling for the pardon of and apologies to all those accused.

Claire Mitchell QC, founder of the group, started the campaign after recognising the miscarriage of justice in such cases and the often-ignored history of women. She said: “Not only do we not know the great things women have done, but we also don’t know the terrible histories and miscarriages of justice done to women. I include men in that, but the vast majority of people accused of witchcraft were women, so I thought we could do something about this.”

Ms Mitchell and fellow campaigner Zoe Venditozzi, are calling for a governmental pardon for those convicted, an apology for all those accused and a monument in their memory. The group’s petition, presented to the Scottish parliament, is backed by MSP Natalie Don, and Ms Mitchell is optimistic the Scottish government will act.

“We are hopeful that parliament will make this happen by International Women’s Day 2022,” she said. “We also think it’s particularly important because the issue of witchcraft is still a large one in various countries around the world. This July, the UN passed a resolution calling on countries to deal with the problem of witchcraft accusations. Many people, often those from vulnerable groups in society, are being singled out as witches.”

In Scotland, one of the thousands of people who were accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 1736 was Lilias Adie, of Fife. Ms Adie, who died in prison without trial after being accused of witchcraft and fornicating with the devil, is the only person accused of witchcraft in Scotland with a known grave.