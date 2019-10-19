Thousands of second referendum supporters were marching on Westminster asking for a vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

'People weren't just misled, they were lied to' - Brexit protesters gather in Westminster calling for second referendum

Effigies of the Prime Minister, and pets draped in EU flags have been pictured at the People's Vote march to Westminster.

Sadiq Khan thanked the attendees for not judging the current mayor of London on the actions of the past mayor of London.

He said that EU citizens are part of what make London a great city.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks on stage during an anti-Brexit rally in Parliament Square in London Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

He said: "They are our friends, members of our family, they are our colleagues.

"Over the last three years they have been feeling anxious, worried and heartbroken.

"I want you to look around.

"This is what democracy looks like."

Steven Bray, in a Union Jack jacket, top hat and EU flag trousers has been shouting 'stop Brexit' as MPs arrived.

The 50-year-old from Port Talbot, South Wales, has been protesting outside Parliament every day that it has been sitting for the past 25 months.

A pro-Brexit protester with a loud speaker approached later approached him shouting 'Traitor!'

But Mr Bray said protesting against Brexit is his passion

"We scraped the bottom of the barrel with this Prime Minister," he said.

Jason Hurt, 48, from Sheffield, was sporting a "I voted leave" T-Shirt and said he felt people who voted for Brexit were being ignored.

"I voted Leave, I want my voice heard," he said.

"It is always about the Remainers, never about the Leavers. There are 17.4 million of us, we never get our voices heard."

MP Jess Phillips earlier told reporters: "I am really tired, and I get that the country is really tired but I can't vote for something that was changed at midnight last night."

Around 50 pro-Catalonian independence protesters, many of whom wore the flag over their shoulders, joined in the anti-Brexit march shouting 'shame on Spain'.

Catalan Marc Pujol, 40, who has worked in London in IT for the last 13 years, said he thought the EU had been a restraining force on the Spanish authorities.

He said: "Catalan society has been traditionally very pro-European, there is a strong sentiment for Europe but in the last few years they feel let down."

Mr Pujol said that he hoped that the UK could remain in the EU as a "critical voice".

Diane Abbott tweeted: "Delighted to speak at #PeoplesVoteMarch today. The Johnson/Trump deal will attack living standards & workers' rights, remove environmental protections, and axe safety & food standards. If the deal is so good, then why is the government so worried about putting it to the people?"

The anti-Brexit march is still snaking all the way back to Hyde Park Corner Underground station.

The end of the procession is flanked by a float bearing a sign reading "RESIST REJECT REVOLT".

Protesters, some of whom are drinking from tins of beer, have been dancing to music played by DJ Felix Dickinson, who was heard shouting: "Yes Parliament Square, we're coming to get you."

A large, freestanding portrait of The Queen, made using thousands of crystals and a number of real diamonds and designed by artist Matt Marga, has been defaced with the phrase "lovEU".

Police are now attempting to clear Park Lane to the eastern side of Hyde Park.

Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart addressed the crowds from the stage.

Sir Patrick said he had been told a "People's Vote" was a "pipe dream" but praised the thousands of people in the crowd for continuing to support a second referendum.

He said: "You haven't just filled a nice bar in north London, you have taken over an entire city. You haven't just impacted the Brexit debate, you have transformed British politics."

He added there was "nothing democratic" about the 2016 referendum.

"People weren't just misled, they were lied to," said Sir Patrick.

PA Media