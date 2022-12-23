| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

‘People should be prepared for disruption’ – travellers face Christmas chaos at British airports as strike begins

Border Force to start action for better pay today

Piled-up suitcases are shown at Heathrow Airport in London this week. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Piled-up suitcases are shown at Heathrow Airport in London this week. Photo: Reuters

Piled-up suitcases are shown at Heathrow Airport in London this week. Photo: Reuters

Piled-up suitcases are shown at Heathrow Airport in London this week. Photo: Reuters

Neil Lancefield and Alan Jones

Around a quarter of a million passengers arriving at British airports today are being warned to expect delays due to the start of Border Force strikes.

Around 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union employed by the Home Office to operate passport booths will walkout at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy