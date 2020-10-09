People found dead in lorry 'part of earlier foiled attempt at smuggling'

Grim find: Police and forensic officers in Grays, Essex, after the bodies of the Vietnamese migrants were found in the lorry. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Some of the 39 people found dead in a lorry container in Essex were involved in an earlier foiled people-smuggling attempt, a court has heard.

The Vietnamese men, woman and children, aged between 15 and 44, suffocated as they were transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet, England, on October 23 last year.

Jurors have heard how the victims had been sealed in the pitch black unit in temperatures of 38.5C for 12 hours.

Four alleged people-smugglers are on trial at the Old Bailey. Alleged key player Gheorghe Nica (43), of Basildon, Essex, and lorry driver Eamonn Harrison (23), of Mayobridge, Co Down, who allegedly transported the migrants to the ferry at Zeebrugge, deny 39 counts of manslaughter.

They are accused with another lorry driver Christopher Kennedy (24), with an address at Corkley Road, Darkley, Co Armagh, and Valentin Calota (37), of Birmingham, of being part of a wider people-smuggling operation, which Mr Nica has admitted.

Yesterday, prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told the court about two earlier people-smuggling trips around October last year.

On October 11, the occupants of a farm near Purfleet allegedly witnessed 15 to 20 people get out of a lorry trailer and run towards a fleet of dark cars which then drove off at speed.

On that occasion, the trailer was dropped off by Mr Harrison at Zeebrugge and collected by Mr Kennedy at Purfleet who was then met by Mr Nica and others at the nearby pick-up point, it was claimed. Mr Kennedy was stopped at Coquelles in France en route to Folkestone via the Eurotunnel, the court heard.

His lorry was searched and 20 Vietnamese people were discovered in the back, Mr Emlyn Jones said. The migrants were taken away by authorities but Mr Kennedy was allowed to continue on his way to Kent, the court heard.

Mr Emlyn Jones told jurors: "At least two of the Vietnamese nationals turfed out of the lorry that night ended up in Harrison's lorry on October 22, and were amongst the victims who died that night.

"So you may think that this provides a powerful link between the activities of October 14, and the fatal episode on the 22nd/23rd.

"These particular victims had secured the services of the organised criminal network to get them to the UK.

"They are providing £10,000 a head for that service.

"Obviously, they need a plan B, they try again. So the organisers have to arrange a replacement journey - which again involves the same teams of drivers, lorries, and so on."

The court previously heard four other defendants have already admitted their part in the plot. Among them are two Armagh men, lorry driver Maurice Robinson (26), of Craigavon, who found the 39 migrants dead in the container after picking it up in Purfleet, and haulier boss Ronan Hughes (41), who have admitted manslaughter.

Irish Independent