Pensioner on trial for 1975 murder after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA match

The Lady Justice statue at the Old Bailey, London. Photo: Nick Ansell

A pensioner has gone on trial in England accused of the “brutal” rape and murder of a teenage girl nearly 50 years ago.

Dennis McGrory (74) was fuelled by rage when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqueline Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975, the Old Bailey heard.

Justice finally caught up with Mr McGrory after swabs from Jacqueline’s body produced a one-in-a-billion DNA match, jurors were told.

“Many years ago this defendant, when in his 20s, attacked, raped and brutally murdered the 15-year-old victim, Jacqueline Montgomery, in her own home when she was all alone,” prosecutor Sarah Przybylska said at the opening of the trial yesterday.

“He was trying to track down his ex-partner Josie Montgomery who had recently left him and he wanted to harm her.”

Mr McGrory became “wild with anger” after finding out in May 1975 that his ex-partner, the victim’s aunt, was having an affair with a good friend of his, jurors were told.

The defendant, then aged 28, thought Jacqueline would know where she was and he could force her to tell him, it was claimed.

“Whilst Jacqui may have known where she was, whether she ever told the defendant only he knows,” Ms Przybylska said.

“No doubt furious with rage and wanting to attack Josie, the defendant took out his anger on the next best thing, Jacqui Montgomery, both raping and murdering her.”

Jacqueline’s body was found by her father Robert Montgomery lying on the floor of their living room in Offord Road, Islington, in the early hours of June 2, 1975.

She had suffered fatal stab wounds as well as blunt force trauma and had been strangled with the flex of an iron. Her skirt and jumper had been pulled up, consistent with a sexual assault, jurors heard.

A short time after the discovery, Mr McGrory was spoken to by police and denied having anything to do with the murder. Ms Przybylska told jurors: “Justice has now finally caught up with the defendant.”

As well as circumstantial evidence, new DNA evidence has “compellingly” established Mr McGrory as the killer, she said.

Swabs from Jacqueline’s body which found nothing relevant at the time have since linked Mr McGrory thanks to DNA advances, jurors heard.

Ms Przybylska said it was “at least one billion times more likely” that DNA from a vaginal swab included Mr McGrory’s DNA. Mr McGrory, of Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, has denied all charges.