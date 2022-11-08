| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pensioner (87) in Australia is ‘exact match’ for Lord Lucan, facial-recognition expert claims

Professor used same AI process to identify the Salisbury poisoners and three suspects in killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Lord Lucan with his wife Lady Lucan, who died in 2017. Photo: PA/PA Wire Expand
Lord Lucan with his future wife Lady Lucan after announcing their engagement in London in 1963. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Lord Lucan with his wife Lady Lucan, who died in 2017. Photo: PA/PA Wire

Lord Lucan with his wife Lady Lucan, who died in 2017. Photo: PA/PA Wire

Lord Lucan with his future wife Lady Lucan after announcing their engagement in London in 1963. Photo: Getty

Lord Lucan with his future wife Lady Lucan after announcing their engagement in London in 1963. Photo: Getty

/

Lord Lucan with his wife Lady Lucan, who died in 2017. Photo: PA/PA Wire

Jack Hardy

Lord Lucan and a pensioner in Australia have been matched as “the same individual” by a facial recognition expert who unmasked the Skripal poisoners and Jamal Khashoggi’s killers.

Professor Hassan Ugail believes his world-class AI photo analysis technology may have cracked Britain’s most infamous murder mystery as a matter of “science and mathematical fact”.

Most Watched

Privacy