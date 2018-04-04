Pensioner (78) arrested after fatally stabbing burglar who broke into his home
Police have arrested a pensioner after he fatally wounded an intruder during a suspected burglary at his home.
Two men entered the property in Further Green Road in Hither Green, south-east London, early on Wednesday morning.
One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the 78-year-old into his kitchen after he discovered them, while his accomplice went upstairs, Scotland Yard said.
A struggle ensued, during which “one of the males found inside the property sustained a stab wound to the upper body,” according to the police.
Officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress around 12.45am and the London Ambulance Service took the wounded man to a central London hospital, where he died at 3.37am.
The police were unable to confirm whether the suspect had been stabbed with the screwdriver.
The pensioner suffered bruising to his arms and was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, police said.
More to follow...
Independent News Service