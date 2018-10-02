Pedestrian killed by window plummeting 25 storeys from luxury penthouse

A pedestrian was killed by a window that plummeted 25 storeys from the penthouse of a luxury London tower block.

A pedestrian was killed by a window that plummeted 25 storeys from the penthouse of a luxury London tower block.

The coach driver, in his 50s, was pronounced dead beside the new development overlooking the Thames on the Albert Embankment on Tuesday after police were called at about 10.40am.

The man was a driver for the National Express-owned firm Clarkes Of London and had been with the company, according to a colleague, for more than 39 years.

Another co-worker next to The Corniche tower described the victim as "a really nice fellow" and said his death was a "tragedy".

Residents started moving into the block in December, but the penthouse remained unoccupied, according to a spokesman for the property's developer, St James.

Scrap metal dealer Paddy Riley, 59, said he was driving past shortly after the incident when he saw a middle-aged man laying on his back, and the pane of glass had taken "half his head away".

"There was lots of blood everywhere and other stuff - it was very, very distressing," he told the Press Association.

An image taken from The Corniche on the south bank of the river shows a large window unit, complete with metal frame containing glass, on top of the victim.

The body, lying in the road outside the property and covered by a sheet, was surrounded by wooden pallets and a substantial amount of blood, as emergency services surveyed the scene.

A Clarkes Of London spokeswoman said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim's family."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said his next of kin have been informed.

"At this early stage in the investigation, it is believed he was hit by something falling from a building," he added.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was making "initial inquiries" while in contact with the Met Police.

Forensic investigators were seen at the empty window frame.

A St James spokesman said: "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency and working with the emergency services to establish what happened."

The Corniche is listed as an "exclusive riverside address" made up of 252 two, three, and four-bedroom apartments which overlook a number of London landmarks.

Designed by Foster + Partners, it is the same company responsible for the Gherkin, and properties are priced between £2.7 million and £6.25 million.

Press Association