Passenger avoids UK charges over racial abuse of woman

Essex Police confirmed yesterday that prosecutors have no authority to bring charges against David Mesher, who lives in Birmingham, over a racist rant he directed at Delsie Gayle on a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to London in October.

"My mum is disappointed. Although the police have said from day one that the matter could go to Spain because it didn't happen on British soil - waiting for nearly four months to hear that is upsetting," her daughter Carol Gayle told HuffPost UK. She said that the confrontation "still plays on my mum's mind".

The force said: "Following disturbing footage on social media we have completed a thorough investigation into reports a woman was subjected to racial verbal abuse on a stationary plane at Barcelona Airport. The incident took place on Friday, October 19, last year and was reported to us when the victim returned to the UK.

"Although the offence did not happen within the jurisdiction of England or Wales, we conducted a thorough investigation and sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. They did not have the jurisdiction to advise on any charging decision. We... are now in contact with the Spanish legal authorities so that they can determine how they wish to proceed."

Footage recorded on the flight showed Mr Mesher calling Ms Gayle an "ugly black b*****d", and shouting "don't talk to me in a foreign language you stupid ugly cow".

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Mesher apologised, denied he is racist and put the abuse down to "a fit of temper".

Irish Independent