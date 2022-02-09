Passenger arrested on suspicion of raping woman in business class on US flight to Heathrow

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a passenger on a flight from the US to Heathrow.

Officers boarded the United Airlines flight at Heathrow airport after being alerted to the incident just after 6:30am on Monday 31, January.

A 40-year-old woman, also British, reportedly complained to United Airlines cabin staff on the New Jersey to Heathrow flight after she was allegedly forced to have sex in business class while others were asleep.

The man was later released on bail as further enquiries continue, the Metropolitan Police said.

A source told The Sun: “The woman said she was raped by the passenger during the flight while others were asleep.

“She was distraught and reported it to cabin staff who radioed ahead to police, who were waiting as the plane came in to land

“Police took it very seriously and forensic officers carried out a thorough examination of the area of the plane where it was said to have happened. Officers went on board the plane and detained the man before taking him away.”

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said: “At 06:39hrs on Monday, 31 January police at Heathrow Airport were alerted to an incident on an inbound flight.

“Officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He has been released under investigation.

“The complainant, a 40-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Independent has approached United Airlines for comment.