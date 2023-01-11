Partygate: Boris Johnson joked Downing Street bash was ‘most unsocially distanced in UK’

Boris Johnson joked about a Downing Street leaving do which was held during the Covid crisis being “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now”, it has been claimed.

The former prime minster made the remark at a “boozy” party in Number 10 in November 2020 while coronavirus restrictions were in place, according to ITV.

The broadcaster said that when it put the quote to Mr Johnson – forced out of No 10 by the Conservatives in the summer after the Partygate scandal – the former Tory leader “did not deny saying it”.

The claim about the comments made at the leaving do for ex-director of communications Lee Cain is part of a number of new allegations made in an ITV podcast, Partygate: The Inside Story.

It reports that a source said: “I was working late … I heard the prime minister speaking and that’s when I heard the quote: ‘This is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now’ and everyone was laughing about it.”

Mr Johnson was fined as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into gatherings held in Downing Street while social distancing restrictions were in place.

However, he was fined for attending his own birthday party in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street in June 2020 rather than for the alleged party the ITV source mentions.

A party on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 was said to be even more raucous than previously thought – with at least two couples said to have been “getting it on with each other” and “touching each other up”,

Two other members of staff were reportedly “all over each other” in a Downing Street kitchen area.

ITV also reports that whistleblowers told the podcast that staff “corroborated their stories” before filling out Metropolitan Police questionnaires about their potential involvement in rule-breaking gatherings.

The podcast also reports that only half of the parties that occurred were ever investigated by Sue Gray, the senior Cabinet Office official who investigated the Partygate claims, or the Met.

Mr Johnson is still due to appear before the Commons Privileges Committee about whether he misled MPs from the despatch box about what he knew about Partygate.

Our source said the November 13 leaving do undermined Mr Johnson’s claim that he was unaware of partying at No 10 during Covid curbs.

“He was there seeing people sat on other people’s laps [in] close proximity, crowded, scrunched up in front of him. He saw that, he saw people with drinks … He’s not blind, he’s not stupid. He saw that and didn’t shut it down.”