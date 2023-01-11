| 7.3°C Dublin

Partygate: Boris Johnson joked Downing Street bash was ‘most unsocially distanced in UK’

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson Photo: Leon Neal/File Photo Expand

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson Photo: Leon Neal/File Photo

Adam Forrest

Boris Johnson joked about a Downing Street leaving do which was held during the Covid crisis being “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now”, it has been claimed.

The former prime minster made the remark at a “boozy” party in Number 10 in November 2020 while coronavirus restrictions were in place, according to ITV.

