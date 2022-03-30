Partygate: 20 fines issued but No10 says Boris did not mislead MPs

Boris Johnson did not mislead MPs when he told them no lockdown rules had been broken in Downing Street, No 10 has insisted, despite the Metropolitan Police concluding the law was breached.

Investigators will begin handing out 20 fines over parties and gatherings held across Whitehall during Covid measures, the Met said yesterday.

The imminent issuing of the fixed penalty notices (FPNs) means the police have ruled the law was broken – with more fines expected to follow as officers continue to sift through evidence.

But No 10 has denied the prime minister misled the House of Commons when he defended the goings-on in his home and workplace.

Mr Johnson is not thought to be among those set to receive a fine at this stage –

despite it being understood he was present at six of the at least 12 events being probed – as he is contesting the allegations and took advice from his personal lawyer on how to respond.

His official spokesman said Downing Street had not been informed by the Met that Mr Johnson is among those referred to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the penalties.

“We’ve said we’ll update if that were to occur but our position has not changed,” he said.

He refused to be drawn on whether Mr Johnson would resign if he did get a fine.

He also declined to say whether fined individuals can carry on working in No 10, though former chief whip Mark Harper suggested law-breaking civil servants or special advisers would have to be sacked.

In a tweet, the Tory MP posted a screenshot of the Civil Service Code, highlighting a passage saying they must “comply with the law”.

The identities of those fined will not be disclosed by Scotland Yard.

Downing Street said it will confirm if Mr Johnson is issued with a FPN, but not if others in his family or office are.

No 10 staff will not need to come forward if they get a FPN, but they will be asked to update their vetting information depending on their security clearance.

The PM’s spokesman said Mr Johnson was not misleading on the numerous occasions he defended the saga, despite wrongdoing now being confirmed.

“At all times, he has set out his understanding of events,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has apologised to the House already.”



