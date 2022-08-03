Party polls put Liz Truss out in front in Tory leadership race

Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race in Britain, according to a poll of party members by YouGov.

The survey put Ms Truss, the British foreign secretary, on 60pc of the vote and Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, on 26pc. That lead of 34 percentage points among decided Tory members is bigger than the previous YouGov poll last month, that put Ms Truss 18 points ahead.

Yet doubts remain about the reliability of Tory membership polling. Earlier yesterday, Professor John Curtice said Ms Truss likely holds a “narrower” lead in the race for No 10 than most polls show.

Writing for The Telegraph website, the polling expert cautioned against reading too much into the limited number of polls that have been carried out into the attitudes of the party faithful.

Other experts also warned that polls of Conservative members are generally not very accurate, and that those who are not using the internet may not be being reached at all.

“Liz Truss has near-universally been accorded the status of front runner in the Tory leadership contest,” Mr Curtice wrote. “We are repeatedly told that ‘polls’ put her well ahead. But there are now signs that her lead may be narrower than previously thought.”

Expand Close Rishi Sunak is said to be behind Liz Truss in the polls. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rishi Sunak is said to be behind Liz Truss in the polls. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

A survey published by Italian firm Techne yesterday morning surprised Westminster by putting Ms Truss on 48pc and Mr Sunak on 43pc. The results indicated a huge shift from a YouGov poll a fortnight ago, which had Ms Truss with a seemingly unassailable 24 point lead.

“In truth, there were already some straws in the wind… that perhaps Ms Truss’s lead was now proving rather narrower than in YouGov’s original finding,” Mr Curtice said. “Apart from this still limited evidence, all of the polling of the Tory race has been of voters rather than of the members who actually have a vote.”

Experts warned that polling Conservative members is difficult and the lack of information about them means a risk of inaccurate results.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has accused Ms Truss of having no plan to defeat Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon at the ballot box after she pledged to ignore Ms Sturgeon’s demands for a second independence referendum and called her an “attention seeker”.

The former chancellor poured scorn on the foreign secretary’s controversial comments, saying it was “not good enough to simply ignore the SNP when we need a plan to beat them” in the next general election.

His spokesman said that keeping the Union together meant “confronting the nationalists and beating them at the ballot box” and argued that only Mr Sunak had a plan to achieve this.

The row broke out as deputy first minister John Swinney argued that Ms Truss’s comments showed she holds Scotland “in contempt”. The foreign secretary told a leadership hustings on Monday that she would say no to another referendum if she becomes prime minister.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]