The parents of a seriously ill little boy have lost a life support treatment fight with doctors.

Parents of seriously ill baby lose High Court appeal to continue life-saving treatment

Specialists at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool had asked a High Court judge to allow them to stop providing life support treatment to 21-month-old Alfie Evans.

Supporters of Tom Evans and Kate James the parents of 20-month-old Alfie Evans, outside Liverpool Civil and Family Court during a hearing related to their dispute with medics looking after their son at Alder Hey Children's Hospital. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Alfie's parents Kate James and Tom Evans, who are both in their 20s, wanted treatment to continue. Mr Justice Hayden on Tuesday ruled in favour of hospital bosses after analysing the dispute at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in Liverpool earlier this month.

He had heard that Alfie, who was born on May 9 2016, was in a "semi-vegetative state" and had a degenerative neurological condition doctors had not definitively diagnosed. Doctors said continuing to provide life support treatment was "unkind, unfair and inhumane".

Alfie's parents believe that he responds to them. The judge had visited Alfie in hospital and has praised his parents.

He said they had tried to explore every avenue and leave no stone unturned. Outside Alder Hey around 30 members of "Alfie's Army" were supporting the family's campaign as they awaited the decision.

Blue and purple balloons fluttered in the wind as they chanted, "Save Alfie Evans!"

Press Association