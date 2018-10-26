No further action will be taken against a couple who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby girl whose body was found in woodland, police have said.

Parents of newborn baby girl arrested after her body found in woods

A 48-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, confirmed by sources as the parents of a newborn baby found in Heywood, near Rochdale, were arrested in July on suspicion of murder, concealing a birth and preventing a lawful burial.

On Friday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed the pair had been released with no further action and the investigation had been concluded.

The baby, named Pearl by detectives, was discovered by a dog walker on April 4.

Police said a file of evidence had been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which had made the independent decision to take no further action.

A file has now been passed to the coroner for an inquest.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Wesley Knights said: "It has been a challenging and emotional six and a half months for everyone involved in this case and our team worked painstaking hours in an attempt to determine what happened to this little girl.

"It's been a meticulous investigation that followed extensive lines of enquiry from forensic and DNA analysis to CCTV and house to house enquiries.

"Whilst our investigation will now be closed, we will continue to treat any new lines of enquiry and credible information incredibly seriously and I would urge anyone with further information to report it to police.

"I would like to thank the community for their support throughout the course of this investigation as without their help we couldn't have got this far and I know that Pearl will never be forgotten."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4810 or 07387 705 768 quoting incident number 368 of 04/04/18.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Press Association