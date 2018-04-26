Parents of Alfie Evans to meet doctors to discuss taking terminally ill son home

The parents of Alfie Evans are expected to meet doctors to discuss taking their terminally ill son home.

Speaking outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool on Thursday, his father Tom Evans, 21, said he hoped to have a "positive" meeting with medical staff.

Alfie Evans cuddling his mother Kate James at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool. Photo credit: Alfies Army Official/PA Wire

On Wednesday, he and Alfie's mother Kate James, 20, failed in an 11th-hour attempt to take the 23-month-old to a foreign hospital for treatment. Alfie, who doctors say has a degenerative neurological condition, was taken off life-support treatment on Monday.

Mr Evans told reporters: "He's been off a ventilator for three days now, there's been no deterioration. "He hasn't woke up, he's still a little bit weak, but what we ask for is to go home to sustain his life."

People protest outside Alder Hey Hospital where terminally ill 23-month-old Alfie Evans is being cared for. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

He said the family still had "appeals to explore". Mr Evans added: "All I ask for now is for this meeting to be a positive one, and I hope to have Alfie, on the terms of mine and Alder Hey, to be home within a day or two.

"If the meeting doesn't go well today, well then, I'll go back to court." He accused doctors at the hospital of being "wrong" about their diagnosis: "Alfie lives, comfortably, happily, without ventilation, without any form of ventilation.

"That must be enough for you now to consider that Alfie may prove you wrong."

Mr Evans said Alfie was "not suffering" and not in pain.

He said: "As I sit next to Alfie's bedside, every second of every day, it encourages me more and more that he will live for 'x' amount of months, possibly years." Police remained outside the hospital on Thursday, after Alder Hey said its staff had experienced "unprecedented personal abuse".

In an open letter, the hospital chairman Sir David Henshaw and chief executive Louise Shepherd: "Having to carry on our usual day-to-day work in a hospital that has required a significant police presence just to keep our patients, staff and visitors safe is completely unacceptable." Alfie has been at the centre of a life-or-death treatment battle, with his parents trying to block doctors from withdrawing life support in a sometimes acrimonious six-month dispute which has seen a series of court battles.

