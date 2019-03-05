Gardai are aiding an investigation by London metropolitan police after three explosive devices, posted in Dublin, were sent to key transport hubs in the English capital.

Parcel bombs sent to two airports and train station in London posted from Dublin

Officers from the Garda security and intelligence section at the force's headquarters in the Phoenix Park were called after the Irish connection to the small bombs was discovered.

The three A4-sized white postal bags had Dublin postmarks and stamps issued by An Post to mark St Valentine's Day, which said "Love from Ireland".

The gardai are working closely with officers from the London Met's counter terrorism command.

The packages contained yellow Jiffy bags and were confirmed by specialist officers to be "small , improvised explosive devices".

The devices were discovered at Heathrow and London city airports as well as Waterloo train station.

Police said that, at this early stage of the investigation, the devices appeared capable of igniting an initially small fire, when opened.

Gardai are trying to establish who is responsible for posting the devices.

The most likely culprits are members of a dissident republican faction, anxious to score a publicity coup in the run up to Brexit.

But officers said they had not ruled out that the devices could be the work of somebody with a grievance.

They said the involvement of an international terrorist sympathiser was the least likely of the three options.

Anti terrorist officers in London said they were treating the incidents as a linked series and were keeping an open mind on motives.

Other transport hubs have been put on alert and told to be vigilant for other suspicious packages.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the incidents.

Last week gardai discovered another arms dump in a wooded area outside Omeath, Co Louth, on the Cooley peninsula.

The hide included two rifles and about a quarter kilo of Semtex plastic explosive, enough to act as a boost for three under car bombs.

Two other dumps, containing an empty mortar tube and assorted ammunition, were discovered in nearby hides in January.

All belonged to a dissident republican faction, likely to have been OnH.

In a statement a Met spokesman said: "At approximately 09:55hrs the Met Police received a report of a suspicious package at The Compass Centre, Nelson Road, Hounslow.

"The package was opened by staff at the building, causing the device to initiate. This resulted in part of the package burning. No one was injured.

"The building was evacuated as a precaution. Specialist officers attended and made the device safe.

"The building remains closed as enquiries continue. The building is not based at Heathrow Airport, and flights have not been affected by this incident."

With additional reporting from the Press Association

