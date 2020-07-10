Paper is 'playing a game with real lives': duchess

Meghan Markle has accused a British newspaper of "playing a media game with real lives" over its attempts to name five of her friends who gave a favourable interview about her to a US magazine.

The 38-year-old claims the 'Mail on Sunday' newspaper wants to "expose them in the public domain for no reason other than clickbait and commercial gain", alleging the action is "vicious and poses a threat to their emotional and mental wellbeing".

Saying that each one of them was a "private citizen and young mother", she accused the publisher of trying to "create a circus" of their lives.

A spokesman for the 'Mail on Sunday' said it had "absolutely no intention" of publishing the identities of the friends this weekend, but had informed the Duchess of Sussex's lawyers they wanted the question of their anonymity "properly considered by the court".

"Their evidence is at the heart of the case and we see no reason why their identities should be kept secret," they said.

It is understood that, should the friends give evidence as witnesses to the case, the newspaper would want to cross-examine them about whether Ms Markle knew about their original interview and, if not, why they chose to speak without her knowledge or permission.

The case concerns how far the letter from Meghan to her father Thomas could be considered "private", with the disclosures from anonymous friends considered key.

Ms Markle's lawyers will today apply to block 'Mail' owner Associated Newspapers from naming the five anonymous friends, by filing an application in the High Court in London.

In a witness statement submitted to the court, Ms Markle said: "Associated Newspapers, the owner of the 'Daily Mail' and the 'Mail on Sunday', is threatening to publish the names of five women - five private citizens - who made a choice on their own to speak anonymously with a US media outlet more than a year ago, to defend me from the bullying behaviour of Britain's tabloid media."

The duchess is suing for undisclosed damages for breaches of privacy, copyright and data protection.

Associated Newspapers has wholly denied all claims against the group, including that the letter was edited. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent