Pandemic hero Captain Tom (100) hailed after he dies with Covid-19

Captain Tom Moore – the WWII veteran who raised almost £33m (€37.5m) for Britain’s National Health Service in response to the pandemic – has been hailed as a “hero in the truest sense of the word” and a “beacon of hope for the world” following his death at the age of 100.

His daughters Hannah and Lucy said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother.

"We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable.

"He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute, saying: “Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word.

“In the dark days of the Second World War, he fought for freedom and in the face of this country’s deepest post-war crisis, he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit.

“It is quite astonishing that at the age of 100 he raised more than £32m for the NHS, and so gave countless others their own chance to thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us through the pandemic.

“He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world.

"Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family.”

Read More

Capt Moore tested positive for Covid-19 last week and his family said due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.

Mr Johnson spoke to Ms Ingram-Moore to offer his condolences and the flag above 10 Downing Street flew at half-mast yesterday.

Capt Moore walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first UK national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with many and praise and donations flooded in.

England football team manager Gareth Southgate hailed him for uniting the country “in a way that few ever could” as Wembley Stadium was lit up in tribute.

Singer Michael Ball, who scored a number one single alongside Sir Tom with their cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, was among those to share a tribute.

He wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace Captain Tom Moore.”

Online Editors