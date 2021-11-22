Palace threatens BBC over documentary about princes’ relationship

Prince Harry and Prince William have been under intense scrutiny in recent years. Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William are threatening to boycott the BBC over a refusal to let them see a documentary about the royal family’s relationship with the media.

In a rare move, the three households have united to complain to the corporation amid fears tonight’s The Princes and The Press will repeat claims that Princes William and Harry briefed against each other through their aides.

The series, presented by republican Amol Rajan, comes with tensions between the family and BBC high in the wake of the Martin Bashir scandal.

The BBC will not share the contents, partly due to the fact that the film is going through late edits to include Meghan Markle’s apology for misleading a court over whether she had given authorisation for an aide to brief the authors of a biography about her.

Read More

Buckingham Palace is said to have threatened to refuse to co-operate with the corporation on future projects if they are not given the right to respond to the documentary which airs on BBC Two at 9pm.

It comes just months after an independent inquiry found Martin Bashir’s BBC interview with Princess Diana was obtained through deceit and the failings covered up by BBC bosses.

Mr Rajan, the BBC’s media editor, had said at the time that his employer was “severely injured, probably scarred forever” by Lord Dyson’s findings.

Insiders said that as a result the BBC is also sensitive about its relationship with the royal family and it is understood they are going through The Princes And The Press line by line to ensure sensitivity.

It is unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised concerns or were contacted.

A source told the Mail on Sunday the Queen was “upset” that the “tittle-tattle” would air without anyone at the palace seeing it.

It is the second time the royal family has intervened over coverage of the rumoured feud between the brothers.

Earlier this year, just hours before the documentary Harry And William: What Went Wrong? was due to broadcast, ITV removed claims by Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan’s biographer, that Prince William and his staff planted a story about Prince Harry’s mental health.

There is concern that the documentary may repeat allegations consistently denied by the brothers. (©Telegraph Media Ltd 2021)