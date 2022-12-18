Palace pals reject claims that Meghan Markle ‘upstaged’ royals

Claims in the Harry & Meghan docuseries, that members of the UK royal family were “upset” by upstaged by Meghan Markle, have been roundly rejected by royal sources.

In the couple’s Netflix series, Harry suggested his wife’s popularity caused jealousy, which directly contributed to the rift with his brother and father.

But former palace aides pointed out that the royal family had been in the public eye for many years and was acutely aware that glossy images of younger royals would always be favoured by editors.

“When it was a group event, everyone expected Meghan or Kate to be the lead shot in the papers,” one said. “They’ve seen it happen over generations.”

Another source said the royal family, particularly Queen Elizabeth, understood that interest in its new members would always draw the spotlight, having seen and welcomed it after many royal weddings.

“It’s part of the cycle of the monarchy,” they said. “It’s only the issues that people mind being overshadowed, not individuals. It’s only if the right issues don’t get oxygen [of public interest] that there’s a problem, and that’s incredibly rare.”

In the documentary, Harry cited one front page photo of both him and his wife at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2019, suggesting it was the moment “the penny dropped”.

“The issue is when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a ‘supporting act’, is then stealing the limelight or doing the job better than those who were born to do it. That upsets people — it shifts the balance.”

One former palace aide described how royal households shared their diaries in an effort to ensure the younger royals did not always eclipse the work of others.

“If a senior member of the family was doing something important with a charity, we’d make sure that there wasn’t a gala dinner that evening involving the then Duchess of Cambridge, for example,” they said.

“It was completely accepted that was how it was, there were no frustrations.”

It was pointed out that Queen Elizabeth had once been the young royal, as had Charles, who for years accepted Princess Diana would be the one to adorn front pages.

“To suggest they would be surprised by this is to fundamentally misconstrue that the institution understands how the media works,” they said.