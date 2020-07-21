Palace initially thought Prince Andrew interview went well, says BBC's Maitlis

Prince Andrew's aides were "pleased" with his 'Newsnight' interview, until they saw the public's reaction, Emily Maitlis has claimed.

Maitlis, who interviewed the Duke of York about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, said Buckingham Palace was shocked not at the interview itself, but how it played out afterwards.

Saying the BBC team had "plenty of engagement" with aides after the interview was broadcast, she disclosed she would "never forget" the "astonishing" level of detail he went into on camera.

The interview, widely described as both disastrous and a "car crash", saw the prince speak at length about his association with the convicted sex offender.

He declined to say he regretted the friendship, with his memorable answers including details of his visit to Pizza Express, his explanation regarding his temporary medical inability to sweat and his description of a "straightforward shooting party".

Maitlis said: "We know that the palace was happy with the interview. We had plenty of engagement with them after it went out. I think their shock was not at the interview, but the reaction it caused in the days and weeks afterwards."

Esme Wren, the producer, added: "There hasn't been any mud-slinging from the palace. Of course, they feel that the interview didn't go brilliantly, but that wasn't through our wrongdoing. We delivered a quite exceptional piece of journalism."

The interview was arranged through the duke's own team, including Amanda Thirsk, his former private secretary. Aides had believed the robust format of 'Newsnight' could put the matter of his friendship with Epstein to rest once and for all.

Instead, shortly afterwards, he stepped back from royal duties, and has since been at the centre of the renewed US probe into Epstein's crimes.

Ms Wren said of the duke: "We definitely thought he'd be spikier - in fact, Emily said that, in the role-playing, I'd been a lot tougher as Prince Andrew than he turned out to be in person."

Irish Independent