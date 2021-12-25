Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden will appear at Derby Crown Court in early 2022

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year.

Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.

The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.

Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect.

They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.