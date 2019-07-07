Pair arrested over hit-and-run killing of girl (12) on UK motorway

A man and a woman have been arrested over the hit-and-run killing of a 12-year-old girl on a motorway.

The victim, named by police as Sana Patel, of Blackburn, died at the scene on the M61 in Lancashire.

She was a passenger in a Nissan Qashqai, which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Saturday at around 10.45pm.

The female suspect, 23, from Mirefield, Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Lancashire Police said on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident following a crash on the M61 which killed a 12-year-old girl, Lancashire Police confirmed.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junction eight and Bolton West/Rivington services.

The force said five other people in the Qashqai suffered minor injuries, while those in the Corsa fled the scene on foot.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cribbin said: "This was a tragic incident in which 12-year-old Sana Patel lost her life and our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at his unimaginably difficult time.

"There are no words to describe what they will be going through and we send them our deepest condolences.

"We have now made one arrest but are very much still trying to establish what happened."

DS Cribbin appealed for more witnesses to come forward and urged any other occupants of the Corsa to get in touch with police.

The M61 was closed in both directions between junctions six and eight while collision investigators attended the scene.

It reopened on Sunday at around 9am.

Press Association