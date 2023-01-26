| 5.9°C Dublin

Paedophile tried to enrol in school by pretending to be 14-year-old boy

Anthony Lonsdale. A man who pretended to be a teenager has been jailed for sending sexual pictures and messages to a girl in Derbyshire Photo: Derbyshire Police Expand

Adam Dutton

A paedophile who posed as a 14-year-old boy to try and con his way into a school has been jailed for sending explicit pictures to young girls.

Anthony Lonsdale, 21, turned up at a school wearing a uniform and tried to enrol as a pupil in order to meet a teenage girl he had groomed on social media.

