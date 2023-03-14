| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Paedophile pop star Glitter is sent back to prison

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd Expand

Close

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd

Nina Lloyd

Paedophile Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions less than six weeks after being released.

The 78-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, had been freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Most Watched

Privacy