A convicted paedophile acquitted of the kidnap and murder of two schoolgirls in England more than 30 years ago has gone on trial for a second time after new DNA evidence came to light, the Old Bailey has been told.

Paedophile accused of murdering two schoolgirls goes back on trial 30 years after he was acquitted

Russell Bishop (52) was found not guilty of the sexually motivated murders of nine-year-old schoolgirls, Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows, who were killed in Brighton in 1986.

Three years after walking free from court in 1987, he molested a seven-year-old girl and left her for dead in the Whitehawk area of the city.

Karen and Nicola disappeared from near their homes after going out to play. Their bodies were found in woods the following day.

Bishop was charged with their murders the following year, but was cleared at Lewes Crown Court.

Bishop denies the murders and the trial at the Old Bailey is expected to last up to eight weeks.

