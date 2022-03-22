P&O offers almost €44m in compensation to sacked staff with no worker to get less than €18k, company vows

A P&O ferry moored at the Port of Dover in Kent (Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

P&O Ferries has announced it is offering almost €44million in compensation to sacked staff, with 40 employees in line for payments of more than €120,000.

It comes after nearly 800 workers were fired without notice last week, sparking backlash from across the political spectrum.

The company said payouts would be linked to the period of service, and in some cases exceed €200,000.

The total value of the settlement is £36,541,648 (€43,935,591) with no worker set to receive less than €18,000, the company said.

At least 60 of the employees sacked by P&O Ferries last Thursday are from Ireland, their trade union has said.

Union officials have estimated that 25 workers from the Republic and 35 from the North were among those dismissed.

Most worked on the European Causeway vessel which sails between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan, Scotland.

The workers affected were employed by an agency in Jersey and are subject to UK law.

A number of protests have taken place in the UK and Northern Ireland since the sudden decision to sack seafarers last week.

P&O Ferries has said employees let go will also be given support to find a new job at sea or onshore.

The ferry giant said that 575 of the 786 seafarers affected are in discussions to progress with the severance offers.

A spokesman for P&O Ferries said: "This has been an incredibly tough decision for the business: to make this choice or face taking the company into administration.

"This would have meant the loss of 3,000 jobs and the end of P&O Ferries.

"In making this hard choice, we have guaranteed the future viability of P&O Ferries, avoided large-scale and lengthy disruption, and secured Britain's trading capacity."

The company said that, subject to the settlement agreement, it would pay 2.5 weeks uncapped salary for each year employed, rather than the statutory one or 1.5 weeks.

It is also offering 13 weeks salary in lieu of notice, and 13 weeks salary on top of this in absence of consultation.

P&O Ferries said the settlement is believed to be the largest compensation package in the British marine sector.

But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), said that "the pay in lieu of notice is not compensation".

"It is just a payment staff are contractually entitled to as there was no notice given," he said.

"The way that the package has been structured is pure blackmail and threats - that if staff do not sign up and give away their jobs and their legal right to take the company to an employment tribunal, they will receive a fraction of the amount put to them.

"The actions of P&O demonstrate the weakness of employment law and protections in the UK. P&O have flagrantly breached the law and abandoned any standards of workplace decency.

"They have ripped away the jobs, careers and pensions of our members and thrown them on the dole with the threat that if they do not sign up and give away their rights they will lose many thousands of pounds in payments.

"This is totally unacceptable and RMT will continue to campaign for our members to be reinstated at P&O and for better employment laws to protect all British workers."