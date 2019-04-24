'Our future has been stolen so some people can make unimaginable money,' says schoolgirl activist

Miss Thunberg visited the UK's Houses of Parliament to speak to opposition leaders and make a speech to MPs.

The 16-year-old told a packed room in the Palace of Westminster her future and those of her fellow children had been "sold".

"We probably don't even have a future any more," she said. "That future has been sold so a small number of people can make unimaginable amounts of money.

"It was stolen from us every time you said 'the sky is the limit' and 'you only live once'."

The Swedish schoolgirl said she knew politicians did not want to listen, as she started to experience microphone problems.

She asked: "Is this microphone on? Can anybody hear me? Is my English OK? I am starting to wonder."

She added: "The basic problem is the same everywhere and the basic problem is that nothing is being done. You don't listen to the science because you are only interested in the answers that will allow you to carry on as if nothing has happened."

Before her speech, Miss Thunberg had held a round-table with party leaders, at which Prime Minister Theresa May was "empty-chaired" after she declined to attend.

